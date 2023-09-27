Som Distilleries Aims 10-Fold Revenue Growth In Five-Six Years

In fiscal 2024, the alcoholic beverage industry is projected to reach a volume of 40 crore cases, with Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. holding a 12% market share within this forecasted volume, according to top executive JK Arora.

"If we look at it from a large perspective, the industry is to reach a level of 70–80 crore cases in 5-7 years time," said Arora, managing director at Som Distilleries, the maker of Hunter beer.

Assuming that the company had a 20% all-India market share at that time, Som Distilleries could easily become a Rs 10,000 crore company from its current Rs 1,000 crore value, Arora told BQ Prime.

The company handled 1.5 crore cases in FY23 and expected this figure to continue growing, ultimately contributing to 20% of the projected volume in the range of 70–80 crore, 5–6 years down the line, the MD said.