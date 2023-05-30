Sobha Shares Surge 10% After Q4 Profit Jumped Over Threefold Beating Estimate

BQPrimeMarketsSobha Shares Surge 10% After Q4 Profit Jumped Over Threefold Beating Estimate
The company's net profit jumped 242.2% year-on-year to Rs 48.6 crore, compared with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 44.6 crore.

30 May 2023, 10:21 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Residential property at Gurugram developed by Sobha Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Shares of Sobha Ltd. jumped the most in over two weeks after its fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company reduced its net debt by Rs 6,970 crore, the highest ever in a year, aided by operational cashflows and proceeds from land monetization. Sobha Ltd. also recorded the best sales in FY23 across all parameters, as per its investor presentation.

Sobha Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 70.3% at Rs 1,209.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 831.9 crore).

  • Ebitda up 49% at Rs 115.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.3 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 9.5% vs. 10.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.2%)

  • Net profit is up 242.2% at Rs 48.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.6 crore).

  • The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for fiscal 2023.

Shares of Sobha rose 4.92% to Rs 531.9 apiece as of 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, compared to a 0.20% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 Index.

The stock gained as much as 10.07% intraday, the most in over two weeks since May 15, 2023. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 62.

Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 38.6%.

