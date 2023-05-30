Sobha Shares Surge 10% After Q4 Profit Jumped Over Threefold Beating Estimate

Shares of Sobha Ltd. jumped the most in over two weeks after its fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit jumped 242.2% year-on-year to Rs 48.6 crore, compared with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 44.6 crore.

The company reduced its net debt by Rs 6,970 crore, the highest ever in a year, aided by operational cashflows and proceeds from land monetization. Sobha Ltd. also recorded the best sales in FY23 across all parameters, as per its investor presentation.