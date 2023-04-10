Sobha Gains The Most In 11 Weeks On Record Sales In FY23 And Q4

Shares of Sobha Ltd. surged the most in over 11 weeks after reporting record annual and quarterly sales.

The company's annual sales increased 29.2% to Rs 4,231 crore, while they rose 31.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,463 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The average price realisation rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter and 19.8% year-on-year to Rs 9,898 per square feet for the fourth quarter. While it rose 16.7% for fiscal 2022–23.

Sobha Ltd. also launched nine residential projects with a total saleable area of 3.96 million square feet and started operations in two new cities—Trivandrum and Hyderabad—during the financial year 2022–2023.