Sobha Gains The Most In 11 Weeks On Record Sales In FY23 And Q4
Annual sales increased 29.2% YoY to Rs 4,231 crore, while they rose 31.9% YoY to Rs 1,463 crore in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Sobha Ltd. surged the most in over 11 weeks after reporting record annual and quarterly sales.
The company's annual sales increased 29.2% to Rs 4,231 crore, while they rose 31.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,463 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.
The average price realisation rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter and 19.8% year-on-year to Rs 9,898 per square feet for the fourth quarter. While it rose 16.7% for fiscal 2022–23.
Sobha Ltd. also launched nine residential projects with a total saleable area of 3.96 million square feet and started operations in two new cities—Trivandrum and Hyderabad—during the financial year 2022–2023.
Shares of Sobha Ltd. rose 3.30% to Rs 465.2 apiece as of 11:17 a.m., compared with 0.20% gains in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.45% intraday, the most in over 11 weeks since Jan. 20, 2021.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 40.3.
Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 73.7% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing