How Your Small-Cap Fund Performed As Stocks Fell

Small-cap mutual funds took a hit after the broader markets declined on Tuesday.

The net asset values of small-cap funds fell by as much as 3.95%, mirroring the declines in their benchmark indices.

Broader market indices fell by as much as 4% during intraday trades before closing 3.8% below their closing prices on Monday.

The cumulative market capitalisation for the stocks on the BSE Smallcap 250 fell by Rs 1.2 lakh crore on Tuesday. For those in the NSE Smallcap 250, it fell by a total of Rs 1.35 lakh crore as of the day's closing price, according to Cogencis data.