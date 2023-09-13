How Your Small-Cap Fund Performed As Stocks Fell
The cumulative market capitalisation for the stocks on the BSE Smallcap 250 fell by Rs 1.2 lakh crore on Tuesday.
Small-cap mutual funds took a hit after the broader markets declined on Tuesday.
The net asset values of small-cap funds fell by as much as 3.95%, mirroring the declines in their benchmark indices.
Broader market indices fell by as much as 4% during intraday trades before closing 3.8% below their closing prices on Monday.
The cumulative market capitalisation for the stocks on the BSE Smallcap 250 fell by Rs 1.2 lakh crore on Tuesday. For those in the NSE Smallcap 250, it fell by a total of Rs 1.35 lakh crore as of the day's closing price, according to Cogencis data.
Here's How Small-Cap Funds Fared
Quant Small Cap Fund fell the most during the day, recording a 3.95% loss in net asset value, according to data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. It was the only fund that fell more than its corresponding benchmark index, the Nifty Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which fell 3.88%.
The second biggest loser for the day was the DSP Small Cap Fund, which fell 3.57% as of the day's closing price.