Small Stocks Slump As Market Seesaws In 2022; 'Good Year' Ahead

Weak earnings are the main factor, with the exception of the banking industry. Rising interest rates were a worry as well because small companies typically have a greater cost of capital than large companies. In general, foreign investors choose large caps, and they have been net buyers over the past two months.

"SIP flows are still at record highs, with the majority going to bluechip funds, which help large-caps outperform the overall market," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at brokerage firm Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.