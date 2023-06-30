Small Caps More Attractive In The Mid Term, Says Bandhan AMC
The Indian economy remains robust, leading investors to seek sectors that are performing well domestically, Gunwani said.
Large companies are ruled by macroeconomic conditions which are not looking great and this has led to greater interest in the small-cap space, according to Manish Gunwani of Bandhan Asset Management Co.
Investors are playing specific niches in consumer discretionary, capital goods and manufacturing exports, Gunwani, head of equities at Bandhan AMC, told BQ Prime.
In contrast to the global scenario, the Indian economy remains robust, leading investors to seek sectors that are performing well domestically. The increased interest in small caps stems from opportunities presented by these niche segments in the domestic market, he said.
Resilience In The Services Sector
While the Purchasing Managers Index suggests a recessionary phase with a reading below 50, the Services PMI reflects a healthy state, he said. This can be attributed to observed monetary and liquidity tightening measures implemented globally.
Gunwani highlighted hospitals, logistics, and real estate as examples of sectors, which have limited representation in benchmark indices like the Nifty and BSE 100.
BFSI Sector Outlook
Gunwani maintains a neutral stance on the BFSI sector. Although banks have reported healthy earnings, they have not emerged as market leaders, he said.
Considering the cyclical nature of the BFSI sector, he does not foresee a credit cycle emerging in the next two to three years. Despite the sector's highest return on equity since 2010, banks can deliver a return on equity of only 18-20% on average. Hence, he considers them as a good bet for long-term investment.
Highlighting the significance of the HDFC Ltd.-HDFC Bank Ltd. merger, Gunwani said it is a major milestone for the Indian stock market and will result in the creation of a company with huge market capitalisation.
However, he cautions that this merger could intensify competition and potentially lead to a compression in the net interest margin—a factor investors should closely monitor.
The Capex Cycle
Gunwani expects capital expenditure to remain muted as major economies experience a slowdown in comparison to the golden period of 2003 to 2008.
He dismisses the possibility of a "commodity supercycle" due to the significant role played by upstream commodities, such as steel and crude oil in the capex cycle. Instead, he cites the transition from thermal to renewable energy as one of the primary drivers of future capex growth, making the renewable energy sector an area worth exploring.