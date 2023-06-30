Small Caps More Attractive In The Mid Term, Says Bandhan AMC

Large companies are ruled by macroeconomic conditions which are not looking great and this has led to greater interest in the small-cap space, according to Manish Gunwani of Bandhan Asset Management Co.

Investors are playing specific niches in consumer discretionary, capital goods and manufacturing exports, Gunwani, head of equities at Bandhan AMC, told BQ Prime.

In contrast to the global scenario, the Indian economy remains robust, leading investors to seek sectors that are performing well domestically. The increased interest in small caps stems from opportunities presented by these niche segments in the domestic market, he said.