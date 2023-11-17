Small-Cap Volatility Reduced In Last 10 Years, Says AlfAccurate's Rajesh Kothari
Consumption, auto ancillary and capital goods are also good themes for investments, he says.
The small-cap index, which was earlier known for its volatility, has now become popular among investors, according to Rajesh Kothari, managing director of AlfAccurate Advisors Pvt.
"The earlier volatility was very high because they were significantly getting impacted by macro factors disproportionately," Kothari told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. "Since now these companies are debt-free, then the underlying volatility has also reduced in comparison to 10 years ago."
Kothari highlighted the change in the underlying business model. "These companies are now cash rich, so their ability to fund their next level of growth is very high... And this brings resilience," he said.
Consumption, auto ancillary and capital goods are also good themes for investments, according to the investment management firm's founder.
Bull Market
Kothari said the earnings growth had been "very, very strong" and this quarter had been "exceptionally strong" because the Nifty reported more than 20% earnings growth.
He highlighted the push towards a bullish market because of the double-digit earnings growth for three straight years and the improvement in return on equity.
"If you look at 2003–08, for four–five years, (the) Sensex reported (a) 30% compounded earnings growth and that's why (the) Sensex became five times in five years," he said. "So, for the structural bull market, you need good earnings growth, continuity of earnings growth and the improvement in RoE."
Consumption To Pick Up
Consumption has not picked up over the last two years, but Kothari is optimistic. "If you ask my personal opinion, we are very bullish on the consumption theme."
The reason for this stance was increasing government spending on the rural side and decreasing inflation, which will in turn impact the demand.
"Consumption from here can be a very interesting banner to see," he said.