Small-Cap Volatility Reduced In Last 10 Years, Says AlfAccurate's Rajesh Kothari

The small-cap index, which was earlier known for its volatility, has now become popular among investors, according to Rajesh Kothari, managing director of AlfAccurate Advisors Pvt.

"The earlier volatility was very high because they were significantly getting impacted by macro factors disproportionately," Kothari told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. "Since now these companies are debt-free, then the underlying volatility has also reduced in comparison to 10 years ago."

Kothari highlighted the change in the underlying business model. "These companies are now cash rich, so their ability to fund their next level of growth is very high... And this brings resilience," he said.

Consumption, auto ancillary and capital goods are also good themes for investments, according to the investment management firm's founder.