Skipper Shares Rise After Rs 2,570- Crore Order Win From BSNL

Shares of Skipper Ltd. gained after it received new orders worth Rs 2,570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

The order includes the establishment of ground-based telecom towers, infrastructure as a service provider for the supply, the installation of infrastructure items, and operations and maintenance for a period of five years, according to a stock exchange filing. This is extendable for five more years, it said.

The contract will be executed under a capex and opex model over five years, the company said.

As much as Rs 1,350 crore of the contract value will be dedicated to the works in Rajasthan state, while Rs 1,220 crore has been dedicated for Odisha state.

As part of the 4G saturation projects, the telecom sites will be put up in the unconnected villages of Rajasthan and Odisha, making it possible for people to connect to 4G.