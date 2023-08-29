BQPrimeMarketsSJVN Shares Hit Record High After Large Trade, Rs 1,900-Crore Order Win 
ADVERTISEMENT

SJVN Shares Hit Record High After Large Trade, Rs 1,900-Crore Order Win 

SJVN Green Energy bagged a deal for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW in Assam.

29 Aug 2023, 9:57 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: SJVN website)</p></div>
(Source: SJVN website)

Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after 11 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The state-run power company's unit, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a deal from the Assam Power Development Corp. for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 megawatts. The cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

SJVN's stock was trading 3.13% higher at Rs 62.7 apiece compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9:33 a.m. The shares rose as much as 4.9% to hit a lifetime high of Rs 63.8 apiece.

It has risen 83.07% in the last six months since its listing. The total traded volume stood at 6.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.7.

Five analysts tracking SJVN maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.9%.

ALSO READ

SJVN Expects Earnings To Double Within Three Years, Says Chairman

Opinion
SJVN Expects Earnings To Double Within Three Years, Says Chairman
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT