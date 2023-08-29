SJVN Shares Hit Record High After Large Trade, Rs 1,900-Crore Order Win 

Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after 11 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The state-run power company's unit, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a deal from the Assam Power Development Corp. for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 megawatts. The cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.