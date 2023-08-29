SJVN Shares Hit Record High After Large Trade, Rs 1,900-Crore Order Win
SJVN Green Energy bagged a deal for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW in Assam.
Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after 11 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data.
The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
The state-run power company's unit, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a deal from the Assam Power Development Corp. for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 megawatts. The cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
SJVN's stock was trading 3.13% higher at Rs 62.7 apiece compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9:33 a.m. The shares rose as much as 4.9% to hit a lifetime high of Rs 63.8 apiece.
It has risen 83.07% in the last six months since its listing. The total traded volume stood at 6.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.7.
Five analysts tracking SJVN maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.9%.