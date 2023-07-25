SJVN Shares Hit Record High After Bagging Five Hydropower Projects In Arunachal Pradesh

Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit an all-time high for the second day in a row on Tuesday after it bagged five hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Basin.

The investment in these projects, totaling 5,097 megawatts, will be more than Rs 50,000 crore. The construction of these projects will reduce carbon emissions by around 1.1 million tonne per year, according to an exchange filing.

The company is committed to achieve 25 GW of generation capacity by end of current decade, more than half of which is bound to come from renewable resources, it said.

Last Friday, the company, through its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd., received the letter of intent from the Punjab State Power Corp. for the procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power. The power purchase agreement will be signed for 25 years, it said.

