SJVN Shares Fall Nearly 10% As Government To Sell 2.46% Stake

Shares of SJVN Ltd. plunged nearly 10% after the government said it would sell a 2.46% stake in the company through an offer for sale.

The Power Ministry will sell up to 9.66 crore shares, or 2.46% equity shares, through a two-day OFS, according to an exchange filing. The floor price of OFS is set at Rs 69 per share. The offer will open on Sept. 21 for non-retail investors and Sept. 22 for retail investors. The government also retains the right to sell an additional 2.46% stake in the event of oversubscription.