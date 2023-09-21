SJVN Shares Fall Nearly 10% As Government To Sell 2.46% Stake

BQPrimeMarketsSJVN Shares Fall Nearly 10% As Government To Sell 2.46% Stake
The Power Ministry will sell up to 9.66 crore shares, or 2.46% equity shares, through a two-day OFS at floor price of Rs 69 apiece

(Source: SJVN website)

Shares of SJVN Ltd. plunged nearly 10% after the government said it would sell a 2.46% stake in the company through an offer for sale.

The Power Ministry will sell up to 9.66 crore shares, or 2.46% equity shares, through a two-day OFS, according to an exchange filing. The floor price of OFS is set at Rs 69 per share. The offer will open on Sept. 21 for non-retail investors and Sept. 22 for retail investors. The government also retains the right to sell an additional 2.46% stake in the event of oversubscription.

Shares of the company fell as much as 9.97% intraday to Rs 73.60, the most since Sept.12, before paring losses to trade 8.32% lower at Rs 74.95 apiece as of 9:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.39% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has fallen 118.5% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at seven times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.7.

All five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 17.2%.

