SJVN Shares At Six Months High After Signing Energy Deal

Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit a six month high on Thursday after it agreed to develop a renewable energy project in Maharashtra.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.

The partnership, announced late on Wednesday, will explore the feasibility of establishing various renewable projects, including hydro, pumped storage, wind, solar, hybrid and green hydrogen projects, in Maharashtra.