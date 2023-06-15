SJVN Shares At Six Months High After Signing Energy Deal
The company signed a MoU with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.
Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit a six month high on Thursday after it agreed to develop a renewable energy project in Maharashtra.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.
The partnership, announced late on Wednesday, will explore the feasibility of establishing various renewable projects, including hydro, pumped storage, wind, solar, hybrid and green hydrogen projects, in Maharashtra.
Shares of SJVN gained 3.90% as of 10:20 a.m., compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It rose as much as 5.72% to Rs 40.65, the highest close since Dec. 6, 2022, when it was priced at Rs 38.45.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a upside of 22.8%