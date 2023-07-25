SJVN Expects Earnings To Double Within Three Years, Says Chairman
SJVN aims to add 7,000 MW of capacity to the portfolio within three years, staying on track to building 25 GW capacity by 2030.
SJVN Ltd. expects earnings to double over the next three years as the 7,000 megawatt capacity addition starts generating revenue, according to Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director of the company.
This would be made possible given the significant order wins by the company in recent days, which pushed share prices to a record high of Rs 62.7 apiece as of Tuesday. The stock is up over 70% year-to-date.
Order Wins
The company—through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd.—received a letter of intent from Punjab State Power Corp. on Friday for the procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power.
Under the deal, SJVN Green Energy will develop a 1,000 MW project anywhere in the country with a tariff of Rs 2.53 per unit and balance 200 MW in Punjab on a build-own-operate basis with a tariff of Rs 2.75 per unit, Sharma told BQ Prime.
These projects are expected to be completed in 1.5–2 years, generating a recurring revenue of Rs 60–70 crore per year, he said.
The other major project wins by the company are as follows:
Signed 25-year Power Purchase Agreements for 300 MW of capacity with the state electricity boards of Mumbai and Delhi. The company plans to commission these projects in two years, generating revenue of around Rs 10–15 crore per year, Sharma said.
Specific projects' definitive agreements would be entered into once the nature and other details are identified, the chairman said with regards to the exploration of several energy projects totaling up to 5,000 MW in Maharashtra.
The 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal project, which includes two 660 MW units, is set to be commissioned by the next fiscal. The first unit is set to be commissioned in March 2024, followed by the second unit in September 2024.
The construction of the Sunni Dam Hydroelectric Project has commenced, with major civil works already awarded. The project is anticipated to be commissioned by Nov. 28.
The international export-oriented project—the 900 MW Arun-3 project—is set to be commissioned between June 2024 and September 2024, he said.
"While tariffs vary from project to project, for the 4,700 MW of solar projects with signed PPAs, the average tariff comes to Rs 2.80 per unit," Sharma said.
Long-Term Outlook
The company, with an order book of 54,000 MW, looks to execute it organically and with the aid of strategic partners, according to Sharma.
It already has 2,100 MW under operation, 4,500 MW under construction, and over 5,000 MW worth of projects set to begin construction in the near term, Sharma said.
"The aim is to add 7,000 MW of capacity to the company's portfolio within three years, staying on track for the vision of building 25 GW of capacity by 2030."
Of the 25 GW, 16 GW will come from solar and wind energy, 7-8 GW from hydro, and 1.3-2 GW from thermal, he said. "Growth will double three years down the line as revenues kick in from the 7,000 MW of capacity additions."
SJVN has aligned its bidding and construction trajectory with India’s overall target of 500 GW of capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, Sharma said. The company's 23 GW capacity from such sources suggests a trajectory of about 3.5 GW per year.
"Further reducing these receivable days might be challenging, as beneficiaries typically take at least 30-45 days to deposit bills with the company," Sharma said about the reduction of days in the receivable cycle to 53 days in FY23 from 93 days in FY21 after the implementation of the Late Payment Surcharge rules of 2022.