SJVN Expects Earnings To Double Within Three Years, Says Chairman

The company—through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd.—received a letter of intent from Punjab State Power Corp. on Friday for the procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power.

Under the deal, SJVN Green Energy will develop a 1,000 MW project anywhere in the country with a tariff of Rs 2.53 per unit and balance 200 MW in Punjab on a build-own-operate basis with a tariff of Rs 2.75 per unit, Sharma told BQ Prime.

These projects are expected to be completed in 1.5–2 years, generating a recurring revenue of Rs 60–70 crore per year, he said.

The other major project wins by the company are as follows:

Signed 25-year Power Purchase Agreements for 300 MW of capacity with the state electricity boards of Mumbai and Delhi. The company plans to commission these projects in two years, generating revenue of around Rs 10–15 crore per year, Sharma said.

Specific projects' definitive agreements would be entered into once the nature and other details are identified, the chairman said with regards to the exploration of several energy projects totaling up to 5,000 MW in Maharashtra.

The 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal project, which includes two 660 MW units, is set to be commissioned by the next fiscal. The first unit is set to be commissioned in March 2024, followed by the second unit in September 2024.

The construction of the Sunni Dam Hydroelectric Project has commenced, with major civil works already awarded. The project is anticipated to be commissioned by Nov. 28.

The international export-oriented project—the 900 MW Arun-3 project—is set to be commissioned between June 2024 and September 2024, he said.

"While tariffs vary from project to project, for the 4,700 MW of solar projects with signed PPAs, the average tariff comes to Rs 2.80 per unit," Sharma said.