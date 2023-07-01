SJVN CMD Assumes Additional Charge Of BBMB Chairman

Chairman and Managing Director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd., Nand Lal Sharma has assumed the additional charge of chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board on Saturday, according to a statement.

With more than 33 years of experience in administration and power sector, Sharma holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from International Centre for Promotion of Public Enterprises, University of Lubliana, Slovenia (Europe).

He has been heading SJVN as Chairman and Managing Director since December 2017. He is also the chairman of three other subsidiary companies namely SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company, SJVN Thermal Private Ltd and SJVN Green Energy Ltd, the statement issued here said.

Sharma has played a key role in expanding the project portfolio of SJVN from around 5,200 MW in 2017 to 54,327 MW at present, it added.