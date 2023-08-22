SJS Enterprises Shares Drop 4% After Large Trades

BQPrimeMarketsSJS Enterprises Shares Drop 4% After Large Trades
About 97.3 lakh shares or 31% equity of the company changed hands in two large trades.

22 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock movement depicted in charts (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@smigielski?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Adam Śmigielski</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/K5mPtONmpHM?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Stock movement depicted in charts (Source: Adam Śmigielski on Unsplash)

Shares of S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd. fell over 4% on Tuesday on the back of large trades.

About 97.3 lakh shares or 31% equity of the company changed hands in two large trades, according to the Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

Shares of S.J.S. Enterprises declined as much as 4.1% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 595.3 apiece. The stock pared the losses to trade 2.22% higher at Rs 634.55 apiece compared to a 0.19% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:51 a.m.

It has risen nearly 28.33% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 570 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.51.

Five analysts tracking S.J.S. Enterprises maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 22.6%.

