SJS Enterprises Shares Drop 4% After Large Trades

Shares of S.J.S. Enterprises declined as much as 4.1% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 595.3 apiece. The stock pared the losses to trade 2.22% higher at Rs 634.55 apiece compared to a 0.19% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:51 a.m.

It has risen nearly 28.33% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 570 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.51.

Five analysts tracking S.J.S. Enterprises maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 22.6%.