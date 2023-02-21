Siemens Shares Up After UBS Initiates With Buy On 'Best' Growth Cycle

Siemens Ltd.'s growth-centric portfolio, with its "best" growth cycle underway, led UBS Securities India Pvt. to initiate coverage on the stock.

Siemens long term growth catalysts include the expansion of its digital-led services and exports, and channel-led product base, as well as growth at its unit, C&S Electric Ltd., the brokerage said.

The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,900, according to its investor note dated Feb. 20.