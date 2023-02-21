Siemens Shares Up After UBS Initiates With Buy On 'Best' Growth Cycle
UBS initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,900.
Siemens Ltd.'s growth-centric portfolio, with its "best" growth cycle underway, led UBS Securities India Pvt. to initiate coverage on the stock.
Siemens long term growth catalysts include the expansion of its digital-led services and exports, and channel-led product base, as well as growth at its unit, C&S Electric Ltd., the brokerage said.
The brokerage initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,900, according to its investor note dated Feb. 20.
What Sparks Brokerage's Sentiments?
Siemens has, in recent years, outpaced its peers in investing in high-growth areas, including $300 million to $400 million on low voltage and mobility expansion, according to UBS.
With this, the company enjoys a strong position to tap orders and gain market share. The brokerage expects Siemens' domestic business opportunities to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate to $27 billion, or Rs 2.23 lakh crore, during fiscal 2022–2030.
Meanwhile, low-voltage exports from its subsidiary C&S could double during FY23–27, adding 200 basis points to revenue growth, it added.
"Early but significant" success in recent locomotive tenders and "meaningful" new large orders in the next 12 to 24 months make the brokerage confident that Siemens could clock a high double-digit growth in order inflows in fiscal 2022–2025.
Margin Expansion On Scale Up, Exports And Services
Siemens' business mix is shifting, as UBS pointed out while marking the improvement in service order throughput and low-voltage exports.
This will boost the exports and services components of sales from 30% in fiscal 2022 to 45% by fiscal 2025–2026, it added.
UBS expects Siemens to see a "healthy" expansion of over 100 basis points in recurring operating margins.
"The improving quality of its revenue growth should, in our view, support healthy returns, with the post-tax return on invested capital rising from 19% in FY22 to 37% in FY27," it added.
The scrip was trading 2.37% higher at Rs 3,272.75 per share, compared with a flat Nifty 50 as of 12:27 p.m. Intraday, the stock rose as much as 3.36%.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 73, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 33 analysts tracking the stock, 19 maintained 'buy,' nine recommended a 'hold,' and five suggested a 'sell.' The average of the consensus price target implied a potential downside of 0.9% over the next 12 months.