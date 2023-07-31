Siemens Shares Gain After Shareholders Reject Proposal To Sell Motor Business
The company had the sought approval of its shareholders through a postal ballot notice dated June 23.
Shares of Siemens India Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after its shareholders rejected the proposed sale of its motor business.
The shareholder voted against the proposal to sell and transfer the new low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India Pvt.
The company had sought the approval of its members through a postal ballot notice dated June 23, it informed the exchanges. The members did not approve the resolution.
Shares of Siemens India rose as much as 5.47%, before paring gains to trade 2.06% higher at 11:45 a.m., compared to a 0.32% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has fallen nearly 39% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 66.9.
Of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 3.6%.