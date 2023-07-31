BQPrimeMarketsSiemens Shares Gain After Shareholders Reject Proposal To Sell Motor Business
Siemens Shares Gain After Shareholders Reject Proposal To Sell Motor Business

The company had the sought approval of its shareholders through a postal ballot notice dated June 23.

31 Jul 2023, 12:27 PM IST
The proposal was for the sale and transfer of its new low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Siemens India Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after its shareholders rejected the proposed sale of its motor business.

The shareholder voted against the proposal to sell and transfer the new low-voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India Pvt.

The company had sought the approval of its members through a postal ballot notice dated June 23, it informed the exchanges. The members did not approve the resolution.

Shares of Siemens India rose as much as 5.47%, before paring gains to trade 2.06% higher at 11:45 a.m., compared to a 0.32% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has fallen nearly 39% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 66.9.

Of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 3.6%.

