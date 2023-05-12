Siemens' Shares Advance As Analysts Predict Strong Growth

"Recent results commentary by peers such as ABB India Ltd. and CG Power Ltd. reflects strong growth prospects, supported by robust new order growth," UBS Securities said.

Siemens' increasing investments in high-growth segments with expanding value chain coverage, low voltage, and mobility, coupled with a healthy order pipeline and much improved short-cycle demand trends and commentary during the global CEO's recent India visit, implies a rising focus on India's manufacturing landscape for the company globally, the brokerage said.

This, according to the brokerage, could help Siemens clearly improve order intake, driving better growth.

"An extensive product portfolio with strong capability across transmission and railways makes Siemens one of our top picks," according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.