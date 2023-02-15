Siemens Q3 Review: Shares Gain After Profit Beats Analysts' Estimates
Shares of Siemens Ltd. rose the most since Feb. 3 after its third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's third-quarter consolidated net profit rose 85% to Rs 462.7 crore, on the back of higher revenue, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 338.8 crore. The profit stood at Rs 247.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Its revenue rose 17.5% to Rs 4,015.1 crore, the company said in the filing. It nearly met the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 4,059.8 crore.
The company's board appointed Juergen Wagner as an additional director.
Nomura maintains a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,008, whereas Kotak Institutional Equities maintains a 'sell' rating with a 'fair value' of Rs 2,900.
Siemens Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 17.4% to Rs 4,015.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 4,059.8 crore)
Net profit was up 86.7% at Rs 462.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 338.8 crore)
Ebitda up 95% at Rs 700.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimates: Rs 449.7 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 17.5% versus 10.5%.
Shares of the company rose 2.69% to Rs 3,209.1 apiece as of 11:08 a.m., compared with 0.09% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume stood at 4.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.3.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at a downside of 2.5% over the next 12 months.
Here is what analysts think about Siemens Ltd.;
Nomura
Maintains a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,008.
Third-quarter execution was in line, and order inflows recorded a modest beat.
EBIT margins and Ebitda margin are at multi-quarter high driven by higher execution of sales delivery in the digital industries segment.
Ebitda margin beat was also driven in part by improved gross margin and, more so, by significantly lower other expenses.
Consolidated sales delivery was largely in line, but better execution in the digital industries and smart infrastructure segments helped offset misses.