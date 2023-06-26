Shyam Metalics 'Super-Optimistic' On Near-Term Performance, Says MD
The company is positive on its short-term performance on the back of increasing value-added products and on-time project delivery.
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is "super-optimistic" about its performance in the next two years, according to Vice Chairman Brij Bhushan Agarwal.
The confidence arises on the back of an increasing share of its value-added products and projects being delivered "lucratively" on time, he said.
Volume growth in ferroalloys and the newly introduced aluminium foil business is expected to improve the company's margins, ICICI Securities said in a June 7 note.
"We are almost India's No. 1 in the foil business, and the specialisation we are doing is one of the best in the country," Agarwal, who is also the managing director of the company, told BQ Prime.
In May, aluminium foil volume surged 128.4% year-on-year to 1,300 tonne as the foil plant achieved operating stability, ICICI Securities said.
The company has "developed a high-niche product" and "a specialty low-carbon product" in the ferrochrome business, with a lot of research and development for new value-added products, Agarwal said.
The ferroalloys’ volume was aided by a ramp-up of the 14,000-tonne ferrochrome plant, resulting in higher blended realisation quarter-on-quarter, according to ICICI Securities.
An improved global demand environment and an expected dollar depreciation as the U.S. Fed rate hike cycle approaches its fag end are likely to improve metal prices, according to a June 23 note by SBI Securities.
The price of coking coal has fallen 25% month-on-month to $232 per tonne in April 2023, the brokerage said.
Given the higher realisation from value-added products,
While ICICI Securities expects profitability to improve by the second quarter of FY24 due to lower thermal coal and iron ore costs and higher realisations from value-added products.
ICICI Securities maintains a 'buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 570, implying a 70% upside. "We stay upbeat on SMEL’s prospects, largely due to new capacities getting commissioned by the end-June," the brokerage said in its June 7 note.
The company has planned for brownfield expansion of 1.72 million tonnes to 14.45 mt by 2025, in the existing facility. It has also planned greenfield expansion for coated sheets, according to SBI Securities. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 535 for SMEL, implying a 59.7% upside to the stock.
Shyam Metalics acquired Ramsarup as part of its capex plans and is working on rebuilding the plant with modern technology, according to Agarwal. It also acquired stainless steel maker Mittal Corp., which will enable the company to integrate and reduce its dependency on scrap steel, he said.