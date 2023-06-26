Shyam Metalics 'Super-Optimistic' On Near-Term Performance, Says MD

Volume growth in ferroalloys and the newly introduced aluminium foil business is expected to improve the company's margins, ICICI Securities said in a June 7 note.

"We are almost India's No. 1 in the foil business, and the specialisation we are doing is one of the best in the country," Agarwal, who is also the managing director of the company, told BQ Prime.

In May, aluminium foil volume surged 128.4% year-on-year to 1,300 tonne as the foil plant achieved operating stability, ICICI Securities said.

The company has "developed a high-niche product" and "a specialty low-carbon product" in the ferrochrome business, with a lot of research and development for new value-added products, Agarwal said.

The ferroalloys’ volume was aided by a ramp-up of the 14,000-tonne ferrochrome plant, resulting in higher blended realisation quarter-on-quarter, according to ICICI Securities.