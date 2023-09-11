Shyam Metalics Promoters Plan 6.3% Stake Sale, Shares Fall Most In 15 Months

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. fell the most in nearly 15 months on Monday after it said two of its promoters would sell up to 6.3% of their stake through an offer for sale.

The base issue is set to be for 1.3 crore shares, amounting to 5.11% of equity, with an option to sell a further 1.19% stake, or 30.5 lakh shares.

The company has set a floor price at a Rs 414 per share, which is a discount of 11.7% to Friday's closing price of Rs 467.8 apiece.

Promoters hold around 88.35% of the company's shares as per the shareholding pattern as of June 2023.

The issue for non-retail investors opens on Sept. 11, whereas for retail investors it will open on Sept. 12. The two promoters are Narantak Dealcommm Ltd and Subham Buildwell Pvt.

Shares of the company rose 44.2% since the beginning of the year, and were trading 52.8% higher since the beginning of the current fiscal quarter.

The stock was listed on the exchanges 24.1% higher at Rs 380 per share after being issued at Rs 306 apiece.