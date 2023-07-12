Shyam Metalics, Godawari Power Stand To Gain As Analysts See A Bottom For Pellet Prices

Realisations of Indian iron pellet makers could rebound as analysts expect ferrous prices to bottom out soon after correcting over the past year.

International spot price stands at $130 per tonne, 26% lower than the five-year average of $164.62. Domestic pellet prices—as measured by Pellex, SteelMint’s bi-weekly index—have dropped 7.2% this year to Rs 9,000 per tonne in the first week of July.

According to a Motilal Oswal note, ferrous prices now "have approached their bottom", having fallen 10-15% since February.

A rebound from here would aid realisations of pellet companies like Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. and Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. in the medium term.

The performance and valuations of both these companies correlates with pellet prices. That's because Shyam Metalics generated 36% of its volume through pellets, while it stood at 85% for Godawari Power and Ispat.