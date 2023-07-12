Shyam Metalics, Godawari Power Stand To Gain As Analysts See A Bottom For Pellet Prices
Pellet companies' valuations move in tandem with the prices of steelmaking input.
Realisations of Indian iron pellet makers could rebound as analysts expect ferrous prices to bottom out soon after correcting over the past year.
International spot price stands at $130 per tonne, 26% lower than the five-year average of $164.62. Domestic pellet prices—as measured by Pellex, SteelMint’s bi-weekly index—have dropped 7.2% this year to Rs 9,000 per tonne in the first week of July.
According to a Motilal Oswal note, ferrous prices now "have approached their bottom", having fallen 10-15% since February.
A rebound from here would aid realisations of pellet companies like Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. and Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. in the medium term.
The performance and valuations of both these companies correlates with pellet prices. That's because Shyam Metalics generated 36% of its volume through pellets, while it stood at 85% for Godawari Power and Ispat.
Bottoming Out Ferrous Prices
Demand for pellets, affected by global steel consumption, has remained muted. A slower recovery in China, a stronger dollar, and bearish sentiment have kept steel prices under check, according to Motilal Oswal.
China’s business activity remains weak, weighing down pellet prices. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell from 50.9 in May to 50.5 in June; and services PMI declined from 57.1 to 53.9.
Analyst View
Iron pellet spot prices reached three-year lows of $123.74 per tonne on Oct. 31, 2022. Although they recovered some of that, crossing the $150 per tonne in February, the prices fell again to the lows of $127 a tonne in the last week of May.
“Iron ore prices will move in a range of $90-140. Right now, we are somewhere in the middle $110-115 range,” said Rahul Jain, senior vice-president at Systematix Group. It stood at $109 per metric tonne on July 7. “Most commentary is very bearish, but it is not showing so much in prices,” Jain said on the sentiment regarding ferrous prices.
Ferrous prices have started improving in China, primarily driven by the growing optimism surrounding the Chinese government’s plans for a new round of stimulus to support the real estate sector.
Steel prices are also expected to bottom out, with no major corrections expected in ferrous prices in the near future, according to Motilal Oswal.
Metal prices will further be aided by a lacklustre Dollar Index in the medium term, according to an SBI Securities note. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities such as metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.
The dollar is expected to weaken as inflation has started cooling in the U.S., causing the Fed to approach the fag end of its rate hike cycle, according to SBI Securities. This, combined with faster rate hikes by the European Central Bank, is causing a dollar depreciation compared to the euro, making ferrous metals cheaper.
Pellet Price's Impact On Company Valuation
Shyam Metalics and Energy, and Godawari Power and Ispat sell iron pellets, while other players manufacture in captive facilities. This means that valuations of the two companies are sensitive to pellet prices. The price-to-earnings multiple for the two rises with prices of the steelmaking input.
Godawari Power has a 0.77 correlation between PE and pellet prices—a number closer to one indicating a stronger relation.
Shyam Metalics' P/E had a correlation of 0.59 with pellet prices since it was listed in 2021. That's because it gets 36% of volume from the segment as compared with Godawari Power's 85%.
Godawari Power's valuation has increased from 5.7 times in FY23 to 8.54 from times, according to Bloomberg data. Similarly, for Shyam Metalics it has risen from 7.82 to 10.67.
A moderate-to-high correlation and expected bottoming out of prices may act as valuation triggers for the two companies.
Shyam Metalics' multiple is estimated to rise by FY25, after correcting from a sharp uptick in FY24 estimates, according to Bloomberg data. Estimates are not available for Godawari Power as is not within analyst coverage.
Stock Performance
Godawari Power and Ispat
Shares of Godawari Power have rallied 93% in the last one year as compared with a 21% gain in the Nifty 50. So far this year, the stock has returned 21% gains against nearly 7% for Nifty 50.
Shyam Metalics and Energy
Shyam Metalics' stock has jumped 24.26% in the last one year against Nifty 50's 21% advance. And it's up 13% so far this year as compared with the benchmark's 7% gain.
All three analysts tracking Shyam Metalics have a “buy” rating on the stock, with a 12-month average target price of Rs 493, implying a 37.4% upside, according to Bloomberg data.