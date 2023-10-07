Shutdown Fears Are Back And Nascent IPO Rebound Could Get Hit

The initial public offering market, which has been deathly quiet for most of 2023, had shown signs of opening up last month. But now corporations hoping to go public this year have to choose between completing their deals in the next month and a half or potentially waiting for much longer. Birkenstock Holding Plc, a footwear maker, launched a roadshow on Monday for a $1.6 billion offering, one of about a dozen or so fourth-quarter IPO candidates that also include car-sharing business Turo Inc.