Shriram Finance Shares Jump Over 7% After Large Trade
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. rose the most in over six months on Monday after a large trade.
At least 99 lakh shares, or 2.6% equity, changed hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. owns 8.3% stake in the company as of March 31, while Shriram Capital Ltd. holds 18%, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. surged 4.60% to Rs 1,466 apiece as of 9:52 a.m., compared with a 0.04% rise in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose 7.09%, the most since Nov. 30, 2022. The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 101.1 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 65.
Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 7.8%.