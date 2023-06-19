Shriram Finance Shares Jump Over 7% After Large Trade

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. rose the most in over six months on Monday after a large trade.

At least 99 lakh shares, or 2.6% equity, changed hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. owns 8.3% stake in the company as of March 31, while Shriram Capital Ltd. holds 18%, according to Bloomberg data.