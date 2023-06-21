Shriram Finance Shares Hit Record High After Piramal Sells Entire 8.3% Stake

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. hit record high on Wednesday after Piramal Enterprises Ltd. sold its entire stake through a large trade.

"The company has sold its entire direct investment of 8.34% in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Finance Ltd. to third party investors, on the floor of the stock exchange," Piramal Enterprises said in an exchange filing. Piramal Enterprises Ltd. shares rose the most in over three years after the deal.

At least 3.12 crore shares, or 8.3% of equity, changed hand in a large trade, according to Bloomberg.

As of March 31, Piramal Enterprises owned 8.3% stake in the company, while Shriram Capital held 18%, Bloomberg data showed.