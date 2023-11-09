Shree Cement To Spend Rs 20,000 Crore On Capacity Expansion, Says MD Hari Mohan Bangur

Shree Cement Ltd. has planned a capital outlay of Rs 20,000 crore over the next four years as it looks to expand its capacity to 80 million tonne from the current 50 MT, according to Managing Director Hari Mohan Bangur.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 6,000 crore will be funded from the company's bank and the rest through internal accruals, Bangur told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. "We think we may borrow Rs 3,000 crore to be on the safe side, but that we will decide after six months."

By the end of the financial year, the company plans to increase the capacity to 56 MT, and to 62 MT by the end of next fiscal.