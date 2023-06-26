Shree Cement Shares Drop 10% On Tax Probe Reports
The income tax department found evasion following searches at multiple locations, NDTV reported.
Shares of Shree Cement Ltd. plunged 10%, the most in over three years, on reports of tax searches at the company's multiple locations in Rajasthan.
The income tax department found a Rs 23,000 crore in tax evasion following searches at multiple locations of Shree Cement Ltd. in Rajasthan, reported NDTV.
"The income tax department is conducting a survey at our premises, and the company's management team is available and extending full cooperation to the officials. The information required by the officials is being made available," the NDTV quoted the company as saying.
Shares of Shree Cement fell as much as 10% intraday, the most since March 23, 2020, before paring some losses to trade 6% lower at 9:37 a.m. compared to a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 21.8 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 29, implying that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, 19 recommend a 'hold', and 16 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 1.3%.