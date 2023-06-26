Shree Cement Shares Drop 10% On Tax Probe Reports

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd. plunged 10%, the most in over three years, on reports of tax searches at the company's multiple locations in Rajasthan.

The income tax department found a Rs 23,000 crore in tax evasion following searches at multiple locations of Shree Cement Ltd. in Rajasthan, reported NDTV.

"The income tax department is conducting a survey at our premises, and the company's management team is available and extending full cooperation to the officials. The information required by the officials is being made available," the NDTV quoted the company as saying.