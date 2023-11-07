Shree Cement Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Beats Estimates
Revenue rose 19% to Rs 4,800 crore as compared with Rs 4,038 crore over the same period last year.
Shree Cement Ltd.'s second quarter profit doubled, beating analysts' estimates.
The cement manufacturer's profit rose 2.4 times year-on-year to Rs 446.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 328.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Shree Cement Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.87% at Rs 4,800 crore vs Rs 4,038 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,573 crore).
Ebitda up 63.82% at Rs 885.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 899.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.45% vs 13.39% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%).
Reported profit up 2.44 times at Rs 446.6 crore vs Rs 183.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328.1 crore).
Total sales volume increased 9.9% to 8.2 million tonne from 7.46 MT in the year-ago period, with a capacity utilisation of 71% as compared with 65%.
Sales of premium products rose to 9.5%, as compared with 7.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Share of green power, in total power consumption, increased to 58.6% as against 50.8%.
Capacity Expansion Update
Shree Cement’s board has approved setting up of brownfield cement grinding capacity of 3.4 MT per annum at existing facilities in Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh, with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 550 crore. This project is estimated to be completed by September 2025.
The company had announced a Rs 7,000-crore capex plan in the previous quarter to add 7.3 MT of clinker capacity and 12 MT of cement capacity, to be funded by a combination of internal accruals and debt.
The capacity additions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025 and it will take the group's cement capacity to 72.4 MT. The current cement capacity stood at 50.4 MT in India, with a capacity utilisation rate of 71%.
Shree Cement East Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary, commenced production at its clinker grinding unit in Digha and Parbatpur in West Bengal, with a cement capacity of 3 MT on July 28.
"As the country enters into a multi-year strong demand cycle, we are aggressively marching ahead on our expansion plans to achieve our target of going beyond 80 million tonnes capacity by 2028," Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said.
Shares of Shree Cement closed 1.11% higher at Rs 26,692.15 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced as compared with a 0.03% decline in the benchmark Sensex.