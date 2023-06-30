Should The Free Rein To Financial Influencers Continue?
Experts say those influencers whose content is directly impacting trading decisions of investors must be regulated.
In an ad campaign published on the front page of some national dailies this week, YouTube asked consumers to "trust only the real experts", along with photographs and handles of individual financial influencers—or finfluencers—on its platform.
The ad campaign also used government logos, which caused some to question whether the government was endorsing these influencers. This prompted Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to issue a clarification, saying that private campaigns must exercise caution in using government logos.
Just to be very clear - this is not an endorsement of any person or any social media platform. @suchetadalal @GoI_MeitY encourages all digital platforms to create awareness of Safe&Trust And Accountable #Internet and is supportive of all genuine campaigns/advocacy for this butâ¦ https://t.co/WqfcGPLeXu— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ð®ð³ (@Rajeev_GoI) June 26, 2023
The social media chatter around these ads has yet again ignited the debate around whether financial influencers need to be regulated, given their reach.
Just last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern on the proliferation of scams on social media platforms and growing impact of finfluencers on retail investors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has also taken several actions under its Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Regulations, Settlement and Investment Advisers' Regulations since there's no separate regulatory framework for social media influencers.
Recently, the markets regulator has passed orders against entities giving financial advice through platforms, such as YouTube and Telegram, and subsequently engaging in stock manipulation. Some like PR Sundar paid a penalty of nearly Rs 6.5 crore to settle with the regulator, while others like Gunjan Verma were let off with a warning.
On Wednesday, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri indicated that the regulator‘s thinking is crystallizing on the issue of regulating financial influencers. “Wherever there is inducement and large gains from trade, and guaranteed profits are represented to people, it will be seen by SEBI as inducement and will be looked at as violation of norms”.
Options Trader PR Sundar Settles Investment Advisory Case, Won't Deal In Securities For A Year
Finfluencers: Separate Regulations Required?
Those in favour of regulating these entities say SEBI will need to differentiate between general market education versus investment advice.
The big question is at what point does an influencer cross over from just providing general market-related information/education to actually providing investment advice and influencing trading decisions. And that is where the regulations will need to be more precise, according to Manjari Tyagi, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co.
Over-regulation should not be the aim here, but an entirely regulation-free rein is also not desirable from the regulator's standpoint. If influencers are impacting specific trading decisions of a large number of people with their content and monetising such content, they must be regulated, Tyagi told BQ Prime.
If investment advice (as already regulated by SEBI) is in fact being provided, the mode of communication alone cannot be the distinguishing factor between someone who is required to adhere to regulations while going about giving investment advice through more traditional channels versus an influencer on a social media platform.Manjari Tyagi, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas
Tyagi is referring to the existing SEBI regulations for investment advisers which say that an adviser must be registered before carrying out financial advisory activities.
Anyone who intends to give investment advice in securities should be regulated, according to Shahezad Kazi, partner at S&R Associates. If an individual intends to start a channel or platform to provide or promote investment advisory services, the person should be regulated from day one, even when such an individual has zero followers to begin with, he said.
The number of followers or subscribers cannot be the sole basis for someone to be classified as a financial influencer. These numbers fluctuate and can change overnight.Shahezad Kazi, Partner, S&R Associates
The definition of 'investment adviser' and 'research analyst' are broad under existing SEBI regulations. SEBI may not necessarily come out with new regulations for financial influencers. Some tweaks to the existing regulations may serve the purpose, Shahezad said.
Role Of Social Media Platforms
In the context of YouTube's campaign, many have raised questions around the platform's ability to use the logo of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and whether it can be misleading for investors.
The intermediary rules under the Information Technology Act, which govern the social media platforms, broadly lay down their obligations with respect to the content they host. The use of government logos is not something that the IT Act talks about.
The bar on it is provided under the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, which says that the emblem or any copy of it cannot be used to create an impression that it relates to the government unless the government gives permission to use it.
As far as the use of national logos and emblems is concerned, they cannot be used for advertisement campaigns unless there is an express permission from the government department concerned, especially if they're being used for commercial purposes. The law is very clear on this aspect, Rohit Jain, partner at Singhania & Co., said.