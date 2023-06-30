Should The Free Rein To Financial Influencers Continue?

The social media chatter around these ads has yet again ignited the debate around whether financial influencers need to be regulated, given their reach.

Just last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern on the proliferation of scams on social media platforms and growing impact of finfluencers on retail investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has also taken several actions under its Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Regulations, Settlement and Investment Advisers' Regulations since there's no separate regulatory framework for social media influencers.

Recently, the markets regulator has passed orders against entities giving financial advice through platforms, such as YouTube and Telegram, and subsequently engaging in stock manipulation. Some like PR Sundar paid a penalty of nearly Rs 6.5 crore to settle with the regulator, while others like Gunjan Verma were let off with a warning.

On Wednesday, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri indicated that the regulator‘s thinking is crystallizing on the issue of regulating financial influencers. “Wherever there is inducement and large gains from trade, and guaranteed profits are represented to people, it will be seen by SEBI as inducement and will be looked at as violation of norms”.