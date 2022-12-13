Shorts Eye More Gains After Reaping $50 Billion From Big Tech in 2022

“The reason we are so attracted to the technology sector is because there are still a ridiculous amount of companies out there that are trading at 10, 15, 20 times price to sales,” said Brad Lamensdorf, a manager of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF. Such multiples are “absurd,” he said, adding that “the odds of that position being profitable over time for an investor is so low that they are a great pool to fish from.”