Shoppers Stop Shares Plunge 11% After CEO Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Shares of the company dropped 11.48%, the most since Dec. 24, 2020, before paring loss to trade 10.06% lower at 2:10 p.m. This compares to a 0.48% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29, implying that the stock may be oversold.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 14.5%.