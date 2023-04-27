Shoppers Stop Shares Gains After It Swings Into Profit In Q4

Shares of Shoppers Stop rose on Thursday, after the company swung into profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 14.26 crore in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss of Rs 15.85 crore year ago. Revenue growth of 29.52% year-on-year at Rs 923.9 crore.

The average transaction value grew 6% and the average selling price grew 9%, according to an exchange filing.