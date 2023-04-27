Shoppers Stop Shares Gains After It Swings Into Profit In Q4
The company reported a net profit of Rs 14.26 crore in the fourth-quarter compared with loss of Rs 15.85 crore a year ago.
Shares of Shoppers Stop rose on Thursday, after the company swung into profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 14.26 crore in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss of Rs 15.85 crore year ago. Revenue growth of 29.52% year-on-year at Rs 923.9 crore.
The average transaction value grew 6% and the average selling price grew 9%, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of the company were up 4.30% to Rs 643.8 apiece, compared to a 0.17% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50, as of 11:26 a.m.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, six maintain a 'buy,' three suggest a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.5%.