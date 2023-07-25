Shoppers Stop Shares Fall After Q1 Profit Plunges
Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd. declined on Tuesday after its profit plunged in the April–June quarter.
The retailer's profit dropped 37% year-on-year to Rs 14.5 crore in the first quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Shoppers Stop Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5% at Rs 993.6 crore.
Ebitda up 6% at Rs 171.9 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.3% vs. 17.1%.
Shares of Shoppers Stop were trading 0.90% lower at Rs 756.55 apiece as of 11:09 a.m. after having declined as much as 5% intraday, the highest single-day fall since Dec. 23, 2022. That compares to a 0.04% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen nearly 6.72% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 5.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 36.9.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential an upside of 9.9%.