BQPrimeMarketsShipping Corporation Shares Surge After Price Band Revision
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shipping Corporation Shares Surge After Price Band Revision

The National Stock Exchange revised the price band for the company from 5% to 20%.

19 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. surged the most in over seven weeks as its price band was upwardly revised amid reports that the government has revived its divestment plan.

The National Stock Exchange revised the price band for the company from 5% to 20%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower At Open As HUL, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower At Open As HUL, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech Drag
Read More

Shares of the company rose 6.53% to Rs 96.25 apiece as of 9:46 a.m., compared to a 0.14% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 9.80% intraday, the most in over seven weeks since Feb. 23.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.2.

One analyst tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange

ALSO READ

Google Vs Indian Startups: The Battle Begins At Delhi High Court

Opinion
Google Vs Indian Startups: The Battle Begins At Delhi High Court
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT