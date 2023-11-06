Shipping Corp. Shares Fall To Two-Month Low After Q2 Profit Declines Over 40%

BQPrimeMarketsShipping Corp. Shares Fall To Two-Month Low After Q2 Profit Declines Over 40%
The company's consolidated net profit fell 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 65.7 crore in the quarter ended September.

06 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Shares of Shipping Corp. of India fell over 5% to a two-month low on Monday after its profit declined in the second quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 65.7 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

Shipping Corp. of India Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 23% at Rs 1,093.2 crore.

  • Ebitda down 27.2% at Rs 235.7 crore.

  • Margin at 21.6% vs 22.8%.

  • Net profit down 42.5% at Rs 65.7 crore.

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.76%, the lowest since Sept. 1, before paring loss to trade 4.24% lower at 10:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 26.2% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at one-time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.

