Shipping Corp. Shares Fall To Two-Month Low After Q2 Profit Declines Over 40%
Shares of Shipping Corp. of India fell over 5% to a two-month low on Monday after its profit declined in the second quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 65.7 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.
Shipping Corp. of India Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23% at Rs 1,093.2 crore.
Ebitda down 27.2% at Rs 235.7 crore.
Margin at 21.6% vs 22.8%.
Net profit down 42.5% at Rs 65.7 crore.
Shares of the company fell as much as 5.76%, the lowest since Sept. 1, before paring loss to trade 4.24% lower at 10:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 26.2% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at one-time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.