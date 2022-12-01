ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Medicare Shares Surge After Health Canada GMP Approval

The stock gained as much as 10.07% on Wednesday. The total traded quantity is 23.4 times the 30-day average.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shilpa Medicare Ltd.’s R&amp;D facility. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.’s R&D facility. (Source: Company website).
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. surged on getting approval for the commercial distribution of products in Canada.

The approval was granted by the Health Canada GMP following its inspection of the company's facility from Sep. 12 through Sep. 16, enabling new application submission to Health Canada.

The facility is involved in the manufacturing, packaging, labeling and testing of finished dosage forms including sterile injections and oral solids for the treatment of cancer and adjuvant therapy

Shares of the company jumped 10.07% to Rs 307.90 apiece as of 11:15 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.43% on Thursday. The total traded quantity is 23.4 times the 30-day average.

Of the 2 analysts tracking the company, 1 maintains 'buy' and one suggests 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.5%.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Apollo Tyres To CEAT Can Hope For A Promising Second Half Of FY23

Opinion
Apollo Tyres To CEAT Can Hope For A Promising Second Half Of FY23
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime. She has a MSc Economics degree from Symbiosis International University Pu... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT