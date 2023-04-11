Shilpa Medicare Shares Gain As U.S. FDA Approves Its Arthritis Drug

Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose 10.5% to Rs 257.9 apiece, as of 10:22 a.m., compared to the 0.55% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock gained as much as 11.2% intraday, the most in over four weeks since March 9, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.6.

Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.