Shilpa Medicare Shares Gain As U.S. FDA Approves Its Arthritis Drug
The U.S. market for Apremilast tablets is approximately $3.55 billion or Rs 2.91 lakh crore.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare Ltd. gained the most in four weeks on Tuesday after the company received the final approval from the U.S. FDA for its Apremilast tablets, which are used in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.
Apremilast tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, are a generic equivalent of reference listed drug OTEZLA of Celgene, the company said in an exchange filing. The U.S. market for Apremilast tablets is approximately $3.55 billion, or Rs 2.91 lakh crore.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose 10.5% to Rs 257.9 apiece, as of 10:22 a.m., compared to the 0.55% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock gained as much as 11.2% intraday, the most in over four weeks since March 9, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.6.
Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.