Sheela Foam Shares Jump 15% After Acquiring Controlling Stake In Kurlon

Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd. surged over 15% on Tuesday after it said it was buying a controlling stake in Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. and a stake in Furlenco Furniture.

The company said it is acquiring a 94.66% stake in Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore, subject to customary adjustments for net working capital, debt, and surplus cash, if any, according to an exchange filing.

Sheela Foam will also pick up a 35% stake in the rental furniture service company Furlenco. The deal is valued at Rs 300 crore, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments.