Shares Of Talbros Automotive Components Gain After Bagging Order

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. gained after the automotive company bagged an order worth Rs 60 crore.

The company won an order for heat shield business from a leading passenger vehicle original equipment manufacturer in India, according to its exchange filing. This order will be executed over the next five years.

"This order will help us increase our domestic market share, which will help us grow in the coming years," the company said.

Talbros Automotive has added orders worth Rs 880 crore during the current financial year across its business divisions, product segments, and joint ventures.

The stock gained as much as 16.32% on Thursday, the most since Jan. 5. The total traded volume is 37.7 times the 30-day average.

The relative strength index is 72, suggesting that the stock may be overbought. The stock traded 11.43% higher at 11:36 a.m., compared to a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.