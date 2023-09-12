Shares Of Bourses To Brokers Fall As Small, Mid Caps Face Selling Pressure

The Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 were down 2.67% and 3.20%, respectively, as of 1:27 p.m. That came amid concerns about broader market valuations.

On Monday, Kotak Institutional Equities advised its clients not to rely on its mid-cap model portfolio for making investment decisions as they found no underlying fundamental justification for the recent surge in stock prices.