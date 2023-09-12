Shares Of Bourses To Brokers Fall As Small, Mid Caps Face Selling Pressure
Shares of BSE declined as much as 10%, its biggest drop since February 2022.
After the Nifty 50 hit the 20,000 mark on Monday for the first time, the market sentiment softened amid profit-booking. As mid and small caps faced selling pressure on Tuesday, share market intermediaries like depositories-to-brokerages declined.
The Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 were down 2.67% and 3.20%, respectively, as of 1:27 p.m. That came amid concerns about broader market valuations.
On Monday, Kotak Institutional Equities advised its clients not to rely on its mid-cap model portfolio for making investment decisions as they found no underlying fundamental justification for the recent surge in stock prices.
Central Depository Services Ltd. shares were down as much as 6.18% intraday, the biggest decline in over a year. Trading volume was 4.7 times its 30-day average.