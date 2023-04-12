Shares Of BHEL, Titagarh Wagons Advance After Big Order Win From Railway Ministry
The companies received an order for the supply of 80 sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains from the ministry.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Titagarh Wagons Ltd. advanced on Wednesday after their consortium won an order from the Ministry of Railways.
The companies received an order for the supply of 80 sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains, at a cost of Rs 120 crore per train, from the ministry. The contract also entails upgrading government manufacturing units and trainset depots.
The order has to be supplied within 72 months from the contract date, and the companies are also expected to provide comprehensive maintenance of the trains, which will extend up to 35 years.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. rose 1.33% to Rs 292.4 apiece as of 9:43 a.m., compared with 0.22% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.23% intraday to hit its 52-week high at Rs 303.65 apiece.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock may be overbought.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 17.9%.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. rose 1.88% to Rs 73.3 apiece, compared to the 0.22% advance in the Nifty. The stock gained as much as 3.13% intraday, the most since April 6.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.8.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and 14 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 25.5%.