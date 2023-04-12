Shares Of BHEL, Titagarh Wagons Advance After Big Order Win From Railway Ministry

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Titagarh Wagons Ltd. advanced on Wednesday after their consortium won an order from the Ministry of Railways.

The companies received an order for the supply of 80 sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains, at a cost of Rs 120 crore per train, from the ministry. The contract also entails upgrading government manufacturing units and trainset depots.

The order has to be supplied within 72 months from the contract date, and the companies are also expected to provide comprehensive maintenance of the trains, which will extend up to 35 years.