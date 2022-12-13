Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher; Banking Stocks Surge

The NSE Nifty Bank Index hit a fresh all-time high in trade, on Tuesday. As of 10:18 am, the index cooled off a bit from the all-time high and it was up 0.42% at 42,890.25 points.

Out of the 12 constituents of the NSE Nifty Bank Index, nine advanced while three declined.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. gained the most in the gauge after receiving claims worth Rs 916.61 crore, under the trust fund set up by government of India for guaranteeing payment against default in loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks.

Federal Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., PNB Ltd. and Bank of Baroda Ltd., were other gainers in the gauge.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank Ltd., ICIC Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. declined.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges