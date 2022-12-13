Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher; Banking Stocks Surge
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 13.
Bank Nifty Constituents Surge
The NSE Nifty Bank Index hit a fresh all-time high in trade, on Tuesday. As of 10:18 am, the index cooled off a bit from the all-time high and it was up 0.42% at 42,890.25 points.
Out of the 12 constituents of the NSE Nifty Bank Index, nine advanced while three declined.
Bandhan Bank Ltd. gained the most in the gauge after receiving claims worth Rs 916.61 crore, under the trust fund set up by government of India for guaranteeing payment against default in loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks.
Federal Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., PNB Ltd. and Bank of Baroda Ltd., were other gainers in the gauge.
On the other hand, Kotak Bank Ltd., ICIC Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. declined.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges
Tata Motors Surges After Announcing Subsidiary's IPO Plan
The stock of Tata Motors Ltd. were among the top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 Index as the scrip rose to 0.98% as of 10:09 am in trade, on Tuesday.
The shares of the company gained as it decided to partially divest the equity shares held by the company in its subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd., through IPO.
The stock gained 1.77%, the most since Nov. 30.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain 'buy', six suggest 'hold' and three recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges
Bandhan Bank Gains On Rs 917-Crore Government Trust Fund Claims
The shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd. rose to 2.07% as of 10:04 am on Tuesday.
The bank received claims worth Rs 916.61 crore, under the trust fund set up by government of India for guaranteeing payment against default in loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks.
The stock was trading at 1.5 times its 30-day average volume.
Of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain 'buy', six suggest 'hold' and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges
BGR Energy Surges After Indian Oil's Order Win
The shares of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. rose to 11.19% as of 9:38 am, on Tuesday. The stock gained as much as 14.75%, the most since July 18, 2022.
The company received orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. for construction of civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex.
The stock was trading at 72.2 times its 30-day average volume.
On the other hand, the stock of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. fell 1.08%, as of 9:38 after 1.39 million shares changed hands in a bunch trade.
The stock was trading at 1.7 times its 30-day average volume.
Of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain 'buy', seven suggest 'hold' and six recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges