ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High, Auto, Realty, FMCG Advance; FPIs Stay Net Buyers

Live updates on India's equity markets on November 30.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Foreign Investors Net Buyers

Overseas investors net bought the highest worth of Indian equities so far in 2022, on Wednesday. They have been net buyers for the past four days.

As per data from the National Stock Exchange, they net bought equities worth Rs 9,010 crore today.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second day in a row and net sold the highest worth of Indian equities so far in 2022 too.

As per data from the National Stock Exchange, DIIs net sold equities worth Rs 4,056.40 crore today.

Institutions have net bought Rs 16,245.02 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 15,451.89 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

10-Year Bond Yield Closes Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.28% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Appreciates Against U.S Dollar

Indian currency appreciated by nearly 30 paise to 81.42 at the close against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 81.72 on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Closing Bell 

Closing Bell Indian stock benchmarks clocked fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, extending gains for seventh straight session.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 0.67% higher at 63,099.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.75% to end at 18,758.

Just before closing at their all time closing highs, the index benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 touched new all-time highs of 63,303.01 and 18,816.05, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 45 advanced, while just four declined and one remained unchanged. Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Grasim, SBI Life and Ultratech Cement were the top Nifty gainers.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Coal India, Power Grip Corp and Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and ITC were the top losers.

The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-caps and small-caps gaining 1.06% and 0.61% respectively. Large-cap index also outperformed its larger peers, gaining 0.86%.

All of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Utilities gaining the most, 2.52%.

The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,062 stocks rose, 1,438 declined and 103 remained unchanged.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges

Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time High 

  • Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex & Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs of 63,023.17 and 18,808.50.

Source: BSE, NSE

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Swastika Mukhopadhyay
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who covers markets and business news. She holds a Master's degree in Mass Comm... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT