Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High, Auto, Realty, FMCG Advance; FPIs Stay Net Buyers

Overseas investors net bought the highest worth of Indian equities so far in 2022, on Wednesday. They have been net buyers for the past four days.

As per data from the National Stock Exchange, they net bought equities worth Rs 9,010 crore today.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second day in a row and net sold the highest worth of Indian equities so far in 2022 too.

As per data from the National Stock Exchange, DIIs net sold equities worth Rs 4,056.40 crore today.

Institutions have net bought Rs 16,245.02 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 15,451.89 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.