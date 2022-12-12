Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low; Oil And Gas Stocks Up

The shares of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. surged to 5.63% in trade as of 01:04 pm, on Monday. The stock gained as much as 6.90%, the most in five month, since July 12. The scrip trades at 1.4 times its 30-day average volume.

IDBI Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, offering a potential upside of 50%, with a target price of Rs 650.

Termed as a "cash flow machine" by the brokerage, Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. is expected to close the current fiscal with "highest ever" annual order inflow, which stands at Rs 40 crore year-to-date.

About 29% of analysts have changed their price targets on the stock over in the last one month. Out of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'hold'.