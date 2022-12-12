Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low; Oil And Gas Stocks Up
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 12.
- Oldest First
European Markets Open Lower
Ahluwalia Contracts Surges After IDBI Initiates Coverage
The shares of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. surged to 5.63% in trade as of 01:04 pm, on Monday. The stock gained as much as 6.90%, the most in five month, since July 12. The scrip trades at 1.4 times its 30-day average volume.
IDBI Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating, offering a potential upside of 50%, with a target price of Rs 650.
Termed as a "cash flow machine" by the brokerage, Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. is expected to close the current fiscal with "highest ever" annual order inflow, which stands at Rs 40 crore year-to-date.
About 29% of analysts have changed their price targets on the stock over in the last one month. Out of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'hold'.
Oil And Gas Stocks Gain
Shares of top oil marketing companies traded higher on Monday as sharp correction in crude oil prices led analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher to upgrade Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp. to 'buy'.
The "sharp" drop in crude prices augurs well for the oil marketing companies, the brokerage said in its investor note.
The crude oil prices have corrected to $76/bbl, down about 40% from June-2022 highs of $125/bbl post Russia-Ukraine war due to rising global recessionary concerns amidst rising interest rates despite increasing Chinese demand post relaxation of pandemic lockdown and likely lower supplies from Russia, the brokerage said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Picks Key Concepts That Define The World Today
The impact of globalisation.
Rebalancing the world.
As rebalancing advances, multipolarity comes. The emergence of various power centres around the world.
The deeper globalisation gets, the more rebalancing and therefore more the emergence of multipolarity.
While the world changes, there are constant practices of international relations that remain at work.
Source: India Global Forum, UAE 2022
Macrotech Developers Approves QIP Issue Price At Rs 1,026/Share
Macrotech Developers said it will offer shares at a price of Rs 1,026 apiece for the qualified institutional placement.
The company approved the closure of the offer period for December 12.
Source: Exchange filing