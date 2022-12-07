Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Ahead Of RBI Policy; L&T, Cipla Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 7.
- Oldest First
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday ahead of RBI's announcement of the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on the interest rates.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 11 points lower, down 0.02% at 62,615.52 points. While NSE Nifty 50 began the trading day 4 points lower, down 0.02% at 18,642.75 points.
Out of the 50 stocks compiled by the Nifty 50 index, 28 stocks advanced and 22 stocks declined.
ONGC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Wipro Ltd were the top Nifty 50 laggards. While Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Cipla Ltd., BPCL Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. gained the most in the gauge at the opening bell.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap gauges losing 0.23% and 0.25%, respectively.
Fifteen of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Capital Goods gaining the most over 1%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,721 stocks rose, 808 fell and 114 stocks remained unchanged.
Rupee Falls Ahead Of RBI’s Monetary Policy Decision
Rupee falls to lowest in over a month ahead of RBI’s monetary policy decision.
The rupee fell as much as 15 paise to 82.76, the lowest levels since November 3.
The central bank’s monetary policy committee is set to announce its rate decision today.
Source: Bloomberg
Upbeat Sentiment In Power-Related Stocks May Continue | Trade Setup For Wednesday
NIIF To Invest In Three GMR Airports
The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund will invest in three of GMR’s airport projects, including the greenfield international airports at Mopa, Goa and Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.
NIIF will invest Rs 631 crore in GMR Goa International Airport.
This investment will be NIIF’s first investment in an airport asset in India.
Source: Exchange filing
RBI Monetary Policy To Be Announced Today
The Reserve Bank of India will announce the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on the interest rate at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Prior to today's announcement, the MPC had raised the benchmark repo rate four times in a row to quell inflation. The rate now stands at 5.9%. A Bloomberg poll of 35 economists forecasts a 35-basis-point hike to 6.25% on Wednesday.