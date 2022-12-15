Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Tepid Start Amid Weak Asia Trade; IRCTC, SBI In Focus

The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday and forecasted more hikes to come in the future.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dispelled the notion that the central bank would back away from fighting inflation.

The Fed won’t reduce rates until it’s “really confident that inflation is coming down in a sustained way,” he said. And “that will be some time.”

Thus, Powell maintained that rates will stay high for longer, but the market doesn’t buy it, read here to know why.

According to the MLIV Pulse survey conducted by Bloomberg after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, out of the 112 investors surveyed 52% said they weren’t surprised by the hike. However, 44% said it was more hawkish than anticipated.

That could weigh on stocks and bolster the US dollar for the rest of the year, according to the survey. About 56% said they expect the greenback to end the year higher and the S&P 500 to end the year lower than Tuesday’s close.