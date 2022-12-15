Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Tepid Start Amid Weak Asia Trade; IRCTC, SBI In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 15.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond was up by one basis point to 7.23% at open on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency declined against the greenback by 17 paise to open at 82.62 on Thursday.
It closed at 82.45 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Metal Companies Continue Their Upmove | Trade Setup For Thursday
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate By 50 Bps
The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday and forecasted more hikes to come in the future.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dispelled the notion that the central bank would back away from fighting inflation.
The Fed won’t reduce rates until it’s “really confident that inflation is coming down in a sustained way,” he said. And “that will be some time.”
Thus, Powell maintained that rates will stay high for longer, but the market doesn’t buy it, read here to know why.
According to the MLIV Pulse survey conducted by Bloomberg after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, out of the 112 investors surveyed 52% said they weren’t surprised by the hike. However, 44% said it was more hawkish than anticipated.
That could weigh on stocks and bolster the US dollar for the rest of the year, according to the survey. About 56% said they expect the greenback to end the year higher and the S&P 500 to end the year lower than Tuesday’s close.
Even though the Fed downshifted the rate hike to 50 bp as expected, the tone of the commentary was unexpectedly hawkish. The FOMC statement, 'the ongoing hikes will be appropriate to reach a sufficiently restrictive stance that returns inflation to 2% over time' is hawkish but the market seems to ignore this expecting inflation to cool down earlier than Fed’s expectations. Globally, equity markets would be watching out for the ECB and BoE decisions today, which are also likely to be 50 bp hikes. The Indian market, though not completely decoupled from the mother market US, has been charting a slightly different path exhibiting surprising resilience even in the face of global weakness. This is due to India’s superior growth and earnings prospects, going forward. However, high valuations and rising interest rates are likely to restrain the ongoing rally. Fixed income assets are becoming attractive.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Asian Equities Face Headwinds as Fed Hikes, Cuts Growth Forecast
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.77
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.49% on Wednesday
Brent crude up 2.50% to $82.70 per barrel
Nymex crude at $77.27 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.36% to 18,682 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin down 1.08% to $17,637.23