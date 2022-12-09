Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Positive Start For India Stocks; HCL Tech, HUL, Paytm In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Dec. 9.
- Oldest First
PSU Banks The Preferred Spot Despite Recent Runup | Trade Setup For Friday
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.77
U.S. 10-year bond yield rose to 3.48% on Thursday
Brent crude down 1.32% to $76.15 per barrel
Nymex crude at $72.03 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.36% to 18,808 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.15% to $17,209.45
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Asian Stocks Rise With Inflation Data in Spotlight: Markets Wrap
Bulk Deals: Triveni Engineering
Triveni Engineering: Goel Anil Kumar bought 18 lakh shares (0.75%), Societe Generale bought 14.73 lakh shares (0.61%), Plutus Wealth Management bought 40 lakh shares (1.65%) at Rs 280 apiece, Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney sold 1.7 crore shares (7.03%) at Rs 280.75 apiece.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Nifty Indices Rejig In March: Here's What Nuvama Expects
Stocks To Watch: Paytm, HUL, Adani, Sun Pharma And More
One 97 Communications: The board will meet on Dec. 13 to consider a proposed share buyback programme.
Adani Enterprises: The company acquired 100% stake in Alluvial Mineral Resources from Adani Infra (India).
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The U.S. FDA has listed the company’s Halol manufacturing facility under ‘Import Alert’. The company has not revised the revenue guidance for the current fiscal.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has clarified inter alia that the Rs 55.4-crore contract at Plaksha University, Punjab is a domestic project and will be executed within 15 months.
Hindustan Unilever: The company will acquire 100% stake in Zywie Ventures in a cash deal, to be completed in two tranches. The company will also acquire 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab for Rs 70 crore.
Lupin: The company appointed Spiro Gavaris as the president of its U.S. Generics business.
Max Financial Services: The company completed the acquisition of balance 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Japan in subsidiary Max Life Insurance Co., taking its overall shareholding to 87%.
HCL Tech: Management has indicated that growth for FY23 will come at the lower end of the range that it had indicated post its Q2FY23 results due to higher-than-expected furloughs, according to Nirmal Bang.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Here's What Investors Should Consider In The Infosys Buyback
SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open For Sensex, Nifty
Asian markets opened on a positive note on Friday morning, with the Japanese, Hong Kong and Australian stocks trading higher. The Nikkei gained 1.21%, Hang Seng was up 1.22%, whereas S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.24%.
U.S. stocks were upbeat on data indicating moderation in the labour market, paving the way for less hawkish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 1%. The yield of 10-year Treasury advanced five basis points to 3.44%.
Oil was up 0.8% after paring significant gains from a volatile session caused due to shutdown of a crucial pipeline between the U.S. and Canada. Gold futures rose 0.2%, whereas Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $17,000-level.
The Indian benchmark indices opened on a marginally positive note and stayed flat through the session before closing higher on Thursday on the back of a last hour surge.
Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth straight day on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,131.67 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 772.29 crore.
The rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the U.S. dollar for the second day after paring initial losses. The Indian currency appreciated by four paise to close at 82.43 against the U.S. Dollar on Thursday.
At 8:10 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- rose 0.43% to 18,808.