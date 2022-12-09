Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Positive Start For India Stocks; HCL Tech, HUL, Paytm In Focus

Asian markets opened on a positive note on Friday morning, with the Japanese, Hong Kong and Australian stocks trading higher. The Nikkei gained 1.21%, Hang Seng was up 1.22%, whereas S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.24%.

U.S. stocks were upbeat on data indicating moderation in the labour market, paving the way for less hawkish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 1%. The yield of 10-year Treasury advanced five basis points to 3.44%.

Oil was up 0.8% after paring significant gains from a volatile session caused due to shutdown of a crucial pipeline between the U.S. and Canada. Gold futures rose 0.2%, whereas Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $17,000-level.

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a marginally positive note and stayed flat through the session before closing higher on Thursday on the back of a last hour surge.

Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth straight day on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,131.67 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 772.29 crore.

The rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the U.S. dollar for the second day after paring initial losses. The Indian currency appreciated by four paise to close at 82.43 against the U.S. Dollar on Thursday.

At 8:10 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- rose 0.43% to 18,808.