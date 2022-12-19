Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Positive Opening; Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HDFC Twins In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Dec. 19.
KEC International Wins New Orders Worth Rs 1,313-Crore
Secures orders for transmission & distribution projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC.
220 kV GIS substation for a refinery project in India; 500 kV transmission line in Thailand; 132 kV transmission line and associated substations in Nepal.
Secures a large order for a 500 MW Solar PV project in India.
Source: Exchange filing
Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy's In Focus As Sensex Rejigs
The S&P BSE Sensex Index has added Tata Motors Ltd. as the replacement of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories effective Monday, Dec. 19.
According to a statement by Asia Index Pvt., a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd. dated Nov 18, generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories exclusion from the S&P BSE Sensex Index was notified.
The reshuffle also encompasses changes in S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices.
Both S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices will exclude Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum, while Adani Power and Indian Hotels will be included.
Accenture Results May Impact I.T. Stocks | Trade Setup For Monday
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.61
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.51% on Friday
Brent crude up 0.76% to $79.64 per barrel
Nymex crude at $74.86 per barrel
SGX Nifty higher by 0.26% to 18,366.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.19% to $16,785.39
Offerings
KFin Technologies: The initial public offering will open on Dec. 19 and continue till Dec. 21. The issue comprises solely of an offer for sale, where promoters will offload crore 4.09 shares worth Rs 1,500 crore, comprising 24.46% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO. The price band for the issue has been pegged at Rs 347-366 per share.