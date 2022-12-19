Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Positive Opening; Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HDFC Twins In Focus

The S&P BSE Sensex Index has added Tata Motors Ltd. as the replacement of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories effective Monday, Dec. 19.

According to a statement by Asia Index Pvt., a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd. dated Nov 18, generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories exclusion from the S&P BSE Sensex Index was notified.

The reshuffle also encompasses changes in S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices.

Both S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices will exclude Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum, while Adani Power and Indian Hotels will be included.