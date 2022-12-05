ADVERTISEMENT
Share Market Live: Sensex Falls 250 Points; Metals Shine In Trade

Live updates on India's equity markets on December 5.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building on Dalal Street.(Source: Reuters)</p></div>
Rupee Pares All Opening Gains

The local currency, India rupee opened at 81.23, appreciating by 9 paise since the Friday close of 81.32.

However, the rupee erased all its opening gains and depreciated against the U.S. Dollar by 25 paise to 81.48, as of 11:07 am.

Source: Bloomberg

India’s Services PMI Remained Strong In November

  • Services PMI rose to 56.4 in November, from 55.1 in October

  • Business activity and sales rose at faster rate, while input costs markedly increased.

Source: S&P Global India

Angel One Down Post Low Client Acquisition In November 

Angel One Ltd's gross client acquisition slipped by 6.3% on a monthly basis and 28.3% on a yearly basis in November 2022, as per an exchange filing.

The stock was down 4% in trade. the scrip shed 1.5%, the most since Nov. 23, on Monday.

Angel One Ltd was trading at 2.3 times its 30-day average. Out of the seven analysts tacking the stock, six maintained a 'buy' and one suggested to 'hold' the stock.

The return potential of the scrip implied an upside of 29.1% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Continues The Rally

The scrip hit an upper circuit today at Rs 16.22 after the company clarified on Friday that they have paid the entire overdue towards term loan installments till September 2022.

The stock trades at 81.4 times the 30-day average, with a relative strength of 88, implying that the stock may be overbought.

The company also settled their term loan interests till November 2022 and optionally convertible debentures coupon, payable for FY22 to all the lenders.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges

Go First Partners With EaseMyTrip For Saudi Sales

  • Go First enters into an exclusive general sales agreement with EaseMyTrip in Saudi Arabia.

  • EaseMyTrip will be an official distributor, promoter, and marketer for passenger tickets in Saudi Arabia.

  • The three-year exclusive partnership deal eanbles both brands to expand their service range.

Source: Exchanges

