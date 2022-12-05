Share Market Live: Sensex Falls 250 Points; Metals Shine In Trade

Angel One Ltd's gross client acquisition slipped by 6.3% on a monthly basis and 28.3% on a yearly basis in November 2022, as per an exchange filing.

The stock was down 4% in trade. the scrip shed 1.5%, the most since Nov. 23, on Monday.

Angel One Ltd was trading at 2.3 times its 30-day average. Out of the seven analysts tacking the stock, six maintained a 'buy' and one suggested to 'hold' the stock.

The return potential of the scrip implied an upside of 29.1% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchanges