Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Gaining Streak; Autos, Financial Services Top Drag
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 415.69 points lower at 62,868.50, while the Nifty 50 shed 116.40 points to end at 18,696.10.
Closing Bell
The India benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their eight-day gaining streak as they ended the week on a weaker note.
Both the benchmark indices hit their all-time highs this week on Wednesday, with Sensex sclaing 63,583.07 and Nifty recording 18,887.60.
S&P BSE Sensex gained as much as 1.02%, whereas, Nifty 50 dropped by 1.12% this week.
Macrotech Developers Gains After Jefferies' Weightage Change
The shares of Macrotech Developers were up 4.10% in trade today after Jefferies tweaked their India long-only portfolio to increase the weight of the scrip.
Christopher Woods, in his weekly newsletter, 'Greed and Fear' mentioned that they have increased the weight of Macrotech Developers Ltd. and DLF Ltd. by 2% and 1%, respectively, in their India long-only portfolio.
Consequently, they have reducing the weightage on Godrej Properties Ltd. and Century Textiles and Industries Ltd. by 1% each.
The resultant rally is seen in the stock of Macrotech Developers or popularly know has Lodha. The stock was up as much as 4.61%, the most since Nov. 15.
The stock trades at 2.6 times the 30-day average, with a return potential implying an upside of 21.8% over the next 12 months.
Out of the 16 analysts tracking the stocks, 12 maintained 'buy,' three suggest 'hold' and one recommends to 'sell' the stock.
Amara Raja Gains Post Battery Plant Deal With Telangana Govt
Amara Raja, Telangana govt sign a pact for 16 GWh lithium cell gigafactory and 5 GWh battery pack assembly unit in Mahbubnagar.
Company intends to invest Rs 9500 crores in the facility over the next 10 years.
The stock gained 1.4% in trade, up by 1.93%, the most since Nov. 22.
Dish TV Gains The Most In Three Months
Dish TV India rises most in nearly three months after the co.’s rival Tata Play pre-filed documents for potential IPO.
The stock gained 10.10% in trade today and it surged as much as 17.31%, the most since Sept. 5, 2022.
The scrip was trading at six times its 30-day average, with the trading volume surged 2.5 times the three-month average.
Maruti Slips Post Price Hike Announcement
Maruti Suzuki said it is planning to raise prices across models in January 2023.
Price hike on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.
