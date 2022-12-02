Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Gaining Streak; Autos, Financial Services Top Drag

The India benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their eight-day gaining streak as they ended the week on a weaker note.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 415.69 points lower at 62,868.50, while the Nifty 50 shed 116.40 points to end at 18,696.10.

Both the benchmark indices hit their all-time highs this week on Wednesday, with Sensex sclaing 63,583.07 and Nifty recording 18,887.60.

S&P BSE Sensex gained as much as 1.02%, whereas, Nifty 50 dropped by 1.12% this week.